Balurghat: 13-year-old girl assaulted

BALURGHAT: A 13-year-old girl was brutally assaulted and an attempt was made to murder her, sparking widespread outrage across the South Dinajpur district. The local police have launched an investigation into the incident. The victim, a fifth-grade student, is currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at a government hospital.

According to the victim’s family, she was raped and an attempt was made to strangle her to death. Sources close to the family reveal that the girl was studying in her room on Wednesday night. After finishing her studies, she went to bed. Around 1 am, her mother was awakened by the girl’s screams. When she tried to enter the room, an unknown man pushed her aside and fled. Upon entering the room, the mother found her daughter unconscious. The incident immediately caused panic in the area.

The girl was initially rushed to a rural hospital and later transferred to the Government Super Specialty Hospital. Police top brass visited the crime scene. The police have begun their investigation. Sub Divisional Police Officer Dipanjan Bhattacharya stated: “A rape charge has been filed against an unidentified individual.

The investigation is in its early stages and we are working to identify the accused.”