Ballygunge Rly Stn: Man sustains burn injuries

Kolkata : A man sustained critical burn injuries after he jumped from the foot of the bridge at the Ballygunge railway station and came in contact with the overhead electric wire.



The man was rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and railway staff while hundreds of commuters were busy recording the scene.

According to sources, on Tuesday, around 7:30 pm, the injured, identified as Butan Ghosh of Kasba, reportedly jumped from the foot of the bridge of the Ballygunge railway station. At the same time, a Budge Budge local was entering the platform. Ghosh had reportedly fallen on the roof of the train and subsequently came in contact with the electric wire. As soon as his hand touched the wire, an explosion-like sound was heard with a spark. Immediately, the electricity to the overhead electric wire was disconnected, and the man was dragged down while he was on fire. After dousing the flames, Ghosh was rushed to the M R Bangur hospital, where he was admitted.

Till last reports came in, his condition was critical. A section of people reportedly claimed that Ghosh, while walking on the foot overbridge, somehow lost control and fell from a gap between the net fencing of the foot overbridge. Police, however, are yet to ascertain how Ghosh had fallen.