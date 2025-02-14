Bally: Two killed in road accident

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed in a road accident at Bally in Howrah on Wednesday night after a cement mixer collided head on with a taxi.

Sources said, a taxi carrying a passenger was moving towards Bally Bridge along the GT Road on Wednesday around 10:30 pm. At the same time, a cement mixer truck was coming from the opposite direction.

Near the Tarka Siddhanta Lane in Dewangazi area, the cement mixer truck lost control and collided head-on with the taxi, coming to a halt after pushing the cab against a godown. The cement mixer truck also hit four motorcycles. After the accident, the truck driver fled.

Meanwhile, local residents tried to rescue the taxi driver and the passenger but failed as the vehicle was completely mangled. Police also failed to extricate the occupants. Eventually, an earth mover was arranged to separate the cement mixer truck from the taxi. The taxi’s body was cut using a gas cutter and the duo were brought out.

The taxi driver, identified as Siyaram Prasad and the passenger, identified as Dibyendu Debnath, were taken to Howrah district hospital where they were declared brought dead. Four motorcyclists were also taken to the same hospital from where they were discharged after necessary treatment. Police have registered a case against the offending cement mixer truck and a massive manhunt is on to nab him.