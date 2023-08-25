Balidan Diwas: Major Durga Malla’s statue unveiled in Darj

Darjeeling: Balidan Diwan marking the day Major Durga Malla — the first martyr of the Indian National Army was hanged to death by the Britishers in Delhi in 1944 was observed on Friday.



A statue of the martyr was unveiled in Darjeeling by the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP). Different programmes, including a blood donation camp, was organised at the Darjeeling Mall.

In 1942, Durga Malla joined the INA. He was working in the intelligence wing of the INA. While on an intelligence mission, he was captured at Kohima on March 27, 1944. He was sentenced to death by the Court of Trial at Red Fort, New Delhi.

The British authorities tried to coax him into confessing, promising him a grant of remission. His wife was also brought to the prison cell, but Malla did not succumb to all this. He preferred death to dishonour. On August 15, he was sent to the gallows, aged 31 years, at the Delhi Central Jail. A statue of Major Durga Malla, astride a horse, brandishing a Khukuri (Gorkha traditional sword) was unveiled on Ladenla Road, Darjeeling.

“All over India, there are statues of Durga Malla, including the Parliament. However, Darjeeling did not have one. Now Darjeeling has a statue — a reminder of the sacrifice of the Gorkhas for the security of the country,” stated Dr Munish Tamang, President, BGP.