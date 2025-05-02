Balancing academics & athletics, Sampoornaa scores 99.6% in ICSE

Kolkata: Balancing academics with athletic passion, Sampoornaa Sinha, a student of Delhi Public School, New Town, has scored an impressive 99.6% in the ICSE (Class X) examinations, the results of which were declared on April 30.

With a total score of 498 out of 500, including three perfect 100s and 99 each in Science and Hindi, Sampoornaa is believed to have ranked third nationally. But beyond the numbers, it’s her dedication to sports that makes her stand out.

A competitive swimmer and PADI-certified Advanced Open Water Scuba Diver, she swims six days a week and also practises underwater yoga, videos of which she shares on her YouTube channel.

Her diverse sporting interests also include football and she rarely misses a Mohun Bagan Super Giant match at Salt Lake Stadium. Just two days before her ICSE maths exam, she attended a game.

On Thursday, officials from the Kolkata district inspector of schools office, on behalf of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, visited her home to deliver a personalised congratulatory letter, along with sweets and flowers.

Her father, Supriyo Sinha, recalled being felicitated by Mamata Banerjee in 1995 after topping the Higher Secondary examinations.

“Now, my daughter has received a congratulatory letter signed by CM Mamata after coming third nationally. Two generations, two recognitions from the same leader — the feeling is difficult to express!” he said.

While academically gifted, Sampoornaa’s heart lies in sports. She hopes to turn her love for it into a career, aiming for fields like sports medicine or sports psychology.