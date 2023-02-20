Balagarh: Wife of Grp-D staff of school kills self

KOLKATA: The wife of a group D staff of a school who was dismissed on the order of Calcutta High Court committed suicide after an altercation in Balagarh of Hooghly on Sunday.



According to sources, Pratap Ghosh of Sija Kamalpur area in Balagarh was appointed as a group D staff during the year 2018. Pratap qualified in the examination held by the SSC. Pratap was one of those who lost their jobs on the orders of Calcutta High Court for allegedly giving money to get an appointment.

Since Pratap was removed, a family dispute cropped up. Over the issue, on Sunday morning an altercation broke out with his wife Moumita Ghosh.

After a while when Pratap went out of the house, his wife hanged herself from the ceiling fan.