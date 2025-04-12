Bakkhali: Authorities drawing up land use & development control plan

Kolkata: For better utilisation of land for tourism and sustainable development, the Gangasagar Bakkhali Development Authority (GBDA) is drawing up a Land Use and Development Control Plan (LUDCP). The GBDA has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from consultancy firms, companies and organisations for preparation of the LUDCP. The plan is to be prepared for an area of 152.75 sq km (15275.255 hectares).

According to an official, the LUDCP will be prepared in accordance with prevailing laws for protection of environment, historical places and remains etc. for comprehensive, sustainable and inclusive development of the people and area. The plan should be inclusive of shoreline management plans. Further, the plan will explore the tourism potential in a planned manner in ensuring optimum utilisations of natural resources. Besides covering all issues and aspects of planning and development at macro and micro level, the LUDCP will ensure environmental sustainability by avoiding potential adverse implications on existing environmental resources including rich agricultural land with many canals and rivers, forest areas and water bodies. For the same, hazard maps will be prepared to identify areas in which construction is not permitted due to natural hazards. It will also identify minimum separation between residential and hazardous occupancies.

Digitised maps will be prepared where the mouza maps are to be digitized. As part of the endeavour, it was learnt that a differential global positioning system survey will be conducted. Field surveys would then be conducted with the help of the digitised maps. The plot wise land data collected from field survey will be transferred to the digitised base map so that mouza wise land use maps and registers can be prepared.

It was learnt that the present scenario will be taken into account for preparation of the LUDCP. Data such as existing inter and intra city/town transportation network, present contour plan plan with drainage layout and flood zones, solid waste dumping areas, disaster preparedness and resilience etc will be taken into account.

The official said the LUDCP needs to be prepared within approximately one year. The process will be divided into four stages: Preparation of base map and existing land use map and register, preparation of inception report, preparation of the draft LUDCP inclusive of shore management plan and the final LUDCP preparation.