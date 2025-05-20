Bailey Bridge to be built over Kaljani River to connect Dipchar

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar Municipality has taken a significant step to connect Dipchar — an isolated municipal area in Ward 15 — by constructing a Bailey bridge over the Kaljani River. The Municipal Engineering Directorate (MED) has sanctioned Rs 3.5 crore for the project.

This bridge aims to improve access for nearly 500 residents of Dipchar, who are currently cut off from the main town due to the river. The municipality also plans to use the bridge infrastructure to extend its household drinking water supply project to Dipchar by laying pipelines across it.

A tender for the 500-metre-long and 6.5-feet-wide bridge has already been floated. Of the total width, 2 feet will be reserved for water pipelines, while 4.5 feet will be dedicated to pedestrian movement.

Chairman of Alipurduar Municipality, Prasanjit Kar, said: “This bridge is essential for providing direct access to town for residents of Dipchar and to implement our water supply project effectively. MED has allocated the necessary funds and the tender process has begun.”

Currently, Dipchar residents have to travel nearly 6 kilometre through Kholta in Cooch Behar district and Birpara under Parorpar Panchayat to reach the town — even in the dry season. During monsoons, the situation becomes dire, often forcing residents to cross the Kaljani River by boat. For decades, Dipchar’s residents have faced severe hardship due to the lack of connectivity. Now, after 68 years of the municipality’s formation, their long-standing struggle may finally see resolution.

Local councillor Parthapratim Mondal added: “This bridge will not only benefit Dipchar but will also ease access to the Alipurduar district headquarters for nearby Panchayat residents.”