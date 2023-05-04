Bail petition of accused in nat’l security breach case dismissed

JALPAIGURI: The division bench of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of Calcutta High Court has rejected the bail application of Pir Mohammad who has been accused of forwarding information related to the country’s security to the Pakistani agency ISI.

On Thursday, Pir Mohammad’s lawyer, Arjun Chowdhury, had submitted a bail petition. However, a division bench of Justices I.P Mukherjee and Ananya Banerjee rejected the bail plea.

Sourav Ganguly, the State Government’s lawyer, said: “The lawyer of the accused claimed that the accused has cooperated with the investigation but this is not true. The accused misled the investigating agency and his contacts with the Pakistani spy agency have been proven. After considering all the evidence, the court refused bail.”

The Special Task Force of Bengal had arrested the 39-year-old Pir Mohammad, from Kalimpong, on September 23 last year. He was interrogated and his call details were scanned, revealing communication with handlers in Pakistan, Syria, and Nepal. The STF also found evidence of the accused communicating and forwarding pictures of army camps and other vital installations to the ISI through a social media.