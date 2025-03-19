Bail denied to prime accused in TMC Councillor’s murder Case

MALDA: The Malda District Court has rejected the bail plea of Narendra Nath Tiwari, one of the prime accused in the Dulal alias TMC Councilor Babla Sarkar murder case. After nearly an hour-long hearing, the judge denied the request on Wednesday.

This was the first time Tiwari’s defense team, led by High Court lawyer Rabishankar Chatterjee and his associates, had applied for bail with 71 days having passed since his arrest. Following the court’s decision, junior defense lawyer Pranoy Basak confirmed: “The bail plea has been rejected.”

Meanwhile, Chaitali Sarkar, wife of the deceased Sarkar, expressed relief over the verdict. She stated: “The police have identified Narendra Nath Tiwari as the mastermind behind Babla’s murder. The public wants strict punishment for those involved in the crime.

The murder of Sarkar, on the morning of January 2, by four armed assailants near his house had sparked significant public outrage, with many demanding justice. On that day at 10:35 am, Dulal Sarkar was gunned down by two sharpshooters and two accomplices near his plywood factory, located just 200 meters from his residence.

The rejection of Tiwari’s bail plea has been seen as a crucial step in ensuring that the accused remains in custody while the case proceeds.

As investigations continue, the victim’s family and local residents remain hopeful that justice will be served, ensuring that those responsible for the crime face the full extent of the law.