Baikunthapur: ‘Quick Response Team’ formed to check smuggling

Siliguri: With the aim of restricting timber and wildlife smuggling in forest areas, Baikunthapur Forest Division formed Quick Response Teams (QRT) who will conduct patrolling in forest areas by dividing into zones.

If any untoward incident happens in the forest, the Quick Response Teams (QRT) will immediately inform the headquarters.

Shyama Prasad Chakladar, Range Officer of Dabgram forest range said: “Earlier, we have arrested many smugglers with illegal timber and wildlife. During the winter season, smugglers increased their activities. Therefore, we have already started taking precautions. QRT teams will be conducting patrolling in dense forest areas and will inform the headquarters. They will also take prompt action if any untoward incident happens in the forest.”

Smugglers used to increase their activity during the winter season by taking advantage of dense fog. They used to target deep forests.

About a year ago, the Dabgram Range rescued birds, a rare species of lizard from the forest areas. Many were arrested with pistols which were used for hunting.

On November 18, one smuggler was arrested with two single-barreled guns. On December 10, three people were arrested while smuggling timber from the forest. Many more such incidents happened in the forest area. Therefore, QRT teams have been formed.

These teams will be deployed in all forest areas under the Baikunthapur forest division. Patrolling will take place from night to early morning.

Swapan Kumar Rauth, Range Officer of Sharugara forest range said, “A few days ago, we had recovered illegal timbers loaded in two trucks. Night patrolling is ongoing in forest areas.”

Meanwhile, foresters of Bagdogra range under Kurseong Forest Division arrested a smuggler with a large quantity of shawl wood on Thursday while conducting a naka check on Darjeeling More to Panighata road. The accused has been identified as Akhtar Ali, a resident of Liusipukuri in Phansidewa.

Sonam Bhutia, Range Officer of Bagdogra Range said, “The smuggler tried to smuggle the timber from Sevoke to Bihar. Those timbers were recovered inside potato sacks. Bagdogra range is also conducting regular patrolling and naka checking.”