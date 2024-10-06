Baidul village: 114-yr-old Puja tradition continues at Chowdhury family

BALURGHAT: Baidul, a small village under the Nazirpur Gram Panchayat (GP) in Balurghat Block, has become synonymous with the name “Chowdhury.” The reason lies in the legacy of the Chowdhury family, which remains united as a joint family of 23 brothers, despite many of them residing outside the village due to their professions. Every year, during the Durga Puja, the family returns to Baidul, turning their reunion into a grand celebration and an example of familial unity. The Durga Puja in Baidul Chowdhury village, now in its 114th year, carries with it the weight of history and tradition.



Despite the changes over the years, the Chowdhury family adheres strictly to the rituals and customs associated with the festival. This Durga Puja was initiated in 1911 and is still conducted according to Baishnab traditions. On Shashthi (the sixth day), the Goddess is adorned with gold and silver jewellery and offerings of homemade sweets, fruits and other delicacies are made. The tradition of offering rice on Dashami (the tenth day) is also maintained. Every year, six members of the family take turns organising the event. According to family sources, the Chowdhury family once owned around 5,000 bighas of land, passed down from Prosanna Lal Chowdhury.

His six sons — Pramathanath, Priyonath, Guru Charan, Mukundalal, Kshitish Chandra and Baidyanath — are the forefathers of today’s

Chowdhury descendants.

Currently, the family retains ownership of approximately 500 bighas, despite losing significant land during the Left Front regime due to land ceiling regulations. Yet, the family’s strong connection to the land persists and they continue to own around 27 bighas and a pond, which funds the expenses of the annual Durga Puja. The Chowdhury family’s devotion to their ancestral traditions is unwavering. The same rituals that were followed over a century ago are still performed with precision.

From Shashthi to Navami, the family organises a Chandimangal performance, a traditional form of music, which attracts villagers from surrounding areas. As no other major Puja occurs in the nearby villages, the Baidul Chowdhury Puja draws a large crowd, especially for the Chandimangal songs. On the night of Ashtami, the Puja commences with a gunshot from a single-barrelled gun and nearly 2,000 people are served Bhog (food offerings) on Ashtami and Navami. On Dashami, the family members bid farewell to the goddess by carrying the idol on their shoulders and immersing it in the family’s private pond.

Indira Chowdhury, the 92-year-old widow of the late Baidyanath Chowdhury, shared her memories, saying: “The Chowdhury family’s Puja is one of the oldest in South Dinajpur. Our family has always followed a strict schedule for the Puja. Since my marriage, I’ve participated in the rituals, although due to age, I’m not as active now.

I still try to spend time at the Puja mandap during the festival. There was a time when priests from Kashi used to

officiate but now we rely on local priests.”