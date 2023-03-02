Bahin Rajbari to get facelift in North Dinajpur

raiganj: North Dinajpur district administration has decided to turn the old Bahin Jamindar’s palace (popularly known as Bahin Rajbari) into a tourist spot. The Rajbari is located a kilometer away from Raiganj town, the district headquarters of North Dinajpur.



In 2010, the West Bengal Heritage Commission had declared this Rajbari, a ‘heritage site. A comprehensive plan for the makeover of this heritage property is being prepared by the administration.

The Rajbari will be renovated, maintaining its age-old heritage charm but with modern tourist amenities so that the tourists do not face any problem while visiting this heritage site.“We have decided to promote this heritage palace as a tourist attraction. Step-by-step the promotion work will be done,” stated Manas Mandal, Additional District Magistrate.

A boundary wall with wooden murals engraved on it has been planned. Cottages will come up for tourists along with boating facility in River Nagar, which flows behind the palace.

This Rajbari was built by Ishwar Chandra Roy Choudhury, who was the Jamindar (landlord) of Bahin area. The palace was abandoned by the descendants of Jaminder Ishwar Roy Chowdhury in1965. Though it was initially handed over to Bharat Sebashram Sangha it remained as an abandoned property.

Local administration has set up a police camp there to ensure that no unlawful activities occur in the premises.Dhruba Roy, a local resident stated: “We are happy to hear that our Rajbari will be developed as a tourist spot. This will definitely help boost the local economy also.”