Baharampur: Migrant worker dies after ‘harassment’ in Delhi

Kolkata: At Dayanagar in Baharampur, a 55-year-old migrant worker, Santosh Das, died of a suspected heart attack just days after returning home from Delhi, where he had been working for the past 20 years.

Family members allege that Santosh had been deeply distressed following a series of humiliating incidents in the national capital, where he and his family were reportedly branded as “Bangladeshi” simply for speaking Bengali.

According to reports, Santosh had worked in Delhi for several years as a daily wage labourer. Recently, he faced increased hostility and verbal abuse from local police and neighbours who questioned his identity and origin.

“He kept saying people were calling us outsiders. He couldn’t bear the humiliation,” said his wife, Pata Das. His son, Mithun Das, claimed that despite showing their Aadhaar cards, they were assaulted

in Delhi. After returning to Baharampur a few days ago, Santosh’s health deteriorated rapidly. He collapsed at home and was declared dead shortly after being taken to Murshidabad Medical College. Locals believe that emotional trauma and stress may have contributed to his sudden demise.

The Baharampur Municipality has extended condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of financial assistance. Chairman of Berhampore Municipality, Naru Gopal Mukherjee, condemned the incident, stating: “The BJP always said they would protect Hindus, then why did a Hindu have to lose his life because of the false trauma created by them? This shows they are not good for any human being.”