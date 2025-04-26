Baguiati trolley-bag murder case to shift to Nabagram Police Station

Kolkata: In a significant development in the probe of murder of a woman whose body was found from inside a trolley bag recently in Baguiati, police found that the accused has already been arrested by the cops of Nabagram Police Station (PS) in Murshidabad in connection with the abduction of the deceased.

On Tuesday morning, the woman’s body was found inside a trolley bag which was lying abandoned inside a drain at Deshbandhunagar in Baguiati. Police, while checking the CCTV footage, spotted a cab which was moving towards the spot where the body was found.

Through the cab service provider, the driver was contacted. When the driver was questioned, he told the police that on Monday night he had picked up a passenger identified as Kaushik Pramanik from the Fortune City housing complex in Barasat who was carrying the said trolley bag.

Cops of Baguiati PS and Detective Department of Bidhannagar City Police visited the housing complex in Barasat and began looking for Pramanik’s flat.

While doing so, cops of Baguiati PSn learnt that Pramanik was already arrested by cops of Nabagram Police Station. When Nabagram Police Station was contacted, Bidhannagar City Police officials learnt that the murdered woman was identified as Riya Dhar. Her husband, Amit Kumar Dhar had registered an FIR against Pramanik.

The picture of Riya matched with the body found in Baguiati. Later, Pramanik confessed that he had murdered Riya over an extramarital affair.

The additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP), Lalbag of Murshidabad District Police, Raspreet Singh has informed that the motive behind the murder was relating to an affair between the deceased and the accused.

At present, Pramanik is in police custody at Nabagram police station for four days. The murder case that was registered in Baguiati PS will be transferred to Nabagram PS soon. “At present the accused is in our custody in the abduction case.

The case will be transferred here. After adding the section of murder, we will again submit a prayer for his custody,” Addl. SP said.