Baguiati: Teen dies after house collapses

Kolkata: A teenage boy died after a house collapsed at Aswininagar in Baguiati on Thursday night.



According to sources, the boy identified as Dhrubajyoti Mondal lived at his house in Aswininagar in Baguiati with his elder brother and mother.

On Thursday night Mondal was at his home while his mother and elder brother had gone out.

While Mondal was watching TV at home, the house collapsed amidst the heavy rain. As a result, the boy got trapped under debris. Immediately police were informed. Cops along with Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff started removing the debris. After several hours, Mondal was rescued and rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, local residents reportedly claimed that the house was about 15 years old and was very weak as while constructing no iron structures were used on the roof.Instead of iron rods, wooden logs were used for the support which resulted in weak construction. Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe.