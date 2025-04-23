Baguiati: Body of woman found stuffed in trolley bag

Kolkata: Tension spread at Deshbandhunagar in Baguiati after the body of a woman was found inside a black trolley bag.

Police have sent the body for autopsy and registered a murder case. However, the identity of the woman was not established till Tuesday night.

According to sources, on Tuesday morning a newspaper vendor spotted the black trolley bag inside a drain in the Deshbandhunagar area.

On suspicion when he went close to inspect, saw a bunch of hair. Immediately he informed the local residents who subsequently informed Baguiati Police Station. After opening the trolley bag, cops found the body of a woman, aged between 25-30 years.

The local residents and shopkeepers told the police that the face of the deceased was unknown to them.

Police suspect that the woman might have been murdered somewhere else and the body was dumped in Deshbandhunagar. Police have circulated an all-concerned message along with the picture of the body as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to establish the identity. The CCTV footage of the area where the body was found is being checked if any suspicious movement can be traced.