Baguiati area: Fire breaks out in AC bus, none hurt

Kolkata: Tension spread in Baguiati area after a state-run AC bus was caught on fire while it was moving along the VIP Road on Monday afternoon.

As there was no passenger in the bus, a major accident was averted.

According to sources, on Monday around 1 pm, an AC bus was moving towards the airport along the VIP Road. After crossing Baguiati, the driver spotted smoke coming from the engine and just after crossing the Joramandir crossing, he stopped the bus. As soon as the driver and the conductor deboarded, fire broke out.

Traffic cops stopped the vehicular movement towards the airport. Within a few moments, fire tenders arrived and the flames were doused within half-an-hour. However, by the time the fire was extinguished, the bus was gutted. It was learnt that the bus was going to the airport from Maniktala depot. Due to the incident, a traffic congestion took place along the VIP road which took more than 30 minutes to clear.