Baguiati: 2 held for assaulting promoter

Kolkata: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a promoter who was constructing a building on his land in Ward 9 of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to sources, the promoter, identified as Kishor Haldar, lodged a complaint at the Baguiati Police Station on Sunday against several persons, including local councillor Samaresh Chakraborty, who allegedly demanded extortion money from him.

The promoter in his complaint alleged that he was assaulted by the followers of the councillor for refusing to give the extortion money. The promoter told the cops that he was constructing a building on his land. Despite having “proper permission” and a “sanctioned plan” from the BMC, Chakraborty “demanded Rs 50 lakh” from him.

In the complaint, Haldar said that he was also threatened that the construction work would be stopped if he did not pay the money.

Haldar further claimed that Chakraborty met him on Saturday and asked to fulfil the demand. However, the promoter reportedly told the councillor that he was unable to give such a huge amount of money. On Sunday, several persons, including the duo arrested, allegedly assaulted the promoter using the butt of a firearm. Later, he lodged the complaint at the Baguiati Police Station. After registering a case, cops arrested accused Subhankar Mondal alias Babai and Ramen Mondal on Sunday night. Both were produced at the Barasat Court on Monday and have been remanded to a five-day police custody.