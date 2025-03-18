Bagnan: Two, including monk, killed in road mishap

Kolkata: In a tragic road accident on Monday morning, two persons, including a monk from the Bharat Sevasram Sangha were killed and five more, including another monk, suffered multiple injuries on National Highway-16 in Bagnan.

The injured persons have been admitted at the Sarat Chandra Government Medical College and Hospital in Uluberia. According to sources, on Monday, two monks from the Bharat Sevasram Sangha in Garia in a medium goods vehicle. They were carrying goods for a Puja at their Mahishadal Ashram. Around 6:15 am, while passing through the Bagnan area, the goods vehicle somehow lost control and rammed with the median divider. After colliding with the divider, the vehicle went to the Kolkata bound lane of NH-16.

At the same time a sand laden trunk was coming from Kolaghat’s direction. The goods vehicle collided head on with the truck following which it toppled. Local residents started rescuing the trapped persons. After a while, cops from the Bagnan sub traffic guard and Bagnan police station arrived and rushed the seven injured persons to the hospital in Uluberia where a monk and another person were declared brought dead.