Bagnan: 4 dead, over 20 injured as truck collides with private bus

Kolkata: At least four people were killed and more than 20 injured after a truck collided with a private bus on National Highway (NH)-16 in Bagnan, Howrah, on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the private bus, operating on the Bagnan-Shyambazar route, left the Bagnan bus terminus with around 30 passengers. Around 7:25 am, as the bus was approaching the Library More on NH-16 and attempting to move towards the Kolkata-bound lane, it was hit by a Kolaghat-bound truck.

The impact of the collision left all the passengers injured, with some being thrown out of the vehicle.

Two people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at Uluberia Sarat Chandra Medical College and Hospital. The remaining injured passengers were also admitted to the same hospital for treatment.

State PWD and PHE minister Pulak Roy, along with Bagnan MLA Arunava Sen, visited the hospital and spoke with the injured and their families.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that one of the vehicles may have violated a traffic signal. Both the bus and the truck have been seized for further examination.