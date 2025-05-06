Bagnan: 3 killed in road mishap

Kolkata: Three persons, including two from the same family, were killed in a road accident late on Sunday night at Bagnan in Howrah district.

According to sources, on Sunday morning, local residents of the Tentulmuri area spotted three persons lying injured on the road and a motorcycle lying near them. Immediately they informed the cops of Bagnan Police Station. After a while, police rushed the injured trio to the Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College and Hospital where all of them were declared brought dead.

During a probe, police came to know that the deceased identified as Manoj Ghosh, Ritesh Ghosh and Rakesh Mondal of Bainan in Bagnan had been to Jhamtia area in Amta to watch a cultural programme.

After enjoying the event till late at night, the trio was returning home. Police suspect that due to overspeeding, the motorcycle rider lost control and the two-wheeler rammed with a tree. Due to the impact, all of them fell on the road and sustained multiple injuries. However, they died on the spot as nobody spotted the accident until morning. Among the three deceased, Manoj and Ritesh were from the same family.