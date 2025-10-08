Bagnan: 2 women killed by speeding dumper truck

Kolkata: A tragic accident claimed the lives of two women on Wednesday morning in Howrah district’s Bagnan area. The victims, identified as Moyna Mondal and Mina Mondal, were returning home after visiting a sick relative when a speeding dumper truck ran over them.

The incident occurred near Ishwaripur village, beside Mumbai Road, close to Bagnan Police Station.

The women—who were related by marriage—were walking along the road’s edge heading towards Deulti Market when the dumper struck them from behind.

Both were flung onto the road and the truck’s wheels crushed them, killing them instantly. Local residents reacted with outrage.

They blocked the national highway, placing the bodies on the road as a protest. After about half-an-hour, police intervened and restored traffic once assurances were given.

People in the area claim that the highway lacks a proper service road, forcing pedestrians to walk dangerously close to fast-

moving traffic.

They also say the footpath is narrow and unsafe, especially in stretches frequented by schoolchildren. Several accidents have reportedly happened there before.

From Bagnan Police Station, a large contingent of officers went to the scene. The station’s officer-in-charge Abhijit Das stated: “The driver has been arrested, we’re investigating the cause behind

the accident.”

Residents are demanding that the national highway authority build a service road immediately to prevent further fatalities.