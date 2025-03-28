Baghajatin: Charred body of woman found in house

Kolkata: An elderly woman’s charred body was found from her residence in Baghajatin area on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Malabika Mitra (70) stayed at her residence in Baghajatin with her 32 year-old son. Mitra was an employee of a school and retired several years ago. Recently, she underwent a surgery and since then has been bedridden. Her son used to allegedly lock her inside the house when he went for work. On Wednesday morning, he left for work. In the afternoon, the neighbours saw smoke coming out from her house. When the door was broken by the neighbours they saw Mitra had already charred to death.

Police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

The neighbours reportedly suspect that the youth might have killed his mother over a property related issue. It is also alleged that the youth tried to withdraw money from her mother’s bank account.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe. Mitra’s son is getting interrogated to find out if any foul play is there. The police and the fire brigade officials are trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.