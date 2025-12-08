Bagdogra youth dies in Goa nightclub fire, family seeks state’s intervention

Siliguri: A 24-year-old youth from Bagdogra in Siliguri subdivision, Subash Chettri, died in the explosion at a nightclub in Goa, leaving his family shattered. The tragic incident has sparked grief in his hometown of Kestopur’s Choupukhari area.

According to family sources, Subash had travelled to Goa two years ago to work as a trainee chef at the nightclub. He was the sole earning member of his family, which includes his mother, while his elder sister, Urmila Chettri,

is married. Urmila recounted the harrowing hours after the news first surfaced. “On Sunday, after we saw reports of the incident, we kept calling him. His phone kept ringing but no one answered. Later in the afternoon, the police picked up the call and informed us that my brother was critically injured. They asked a family member to immediately travel to Goa. Eventually, through news reports on TV we learned that my brother had passed away.”

Expressing strong anger against the nightclub authorities, she said: “When the fire broke out, no one alerted those working in the kitchen. If they had informed them on time, my brother and others might have survived. The nightclub had no proper fire safety measures. We also heard that the establishment may not even have had proper documents to operate. We want strict action against the club authorities.”

She also urged the state government to investigate the incident thoroughly and ensure accountability. 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the massive fire that erupted at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa after midnight on Sunday. The deceased included four tourists and 21 staff members. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital.