Bagdogra Airport to launch direct flights to Durgapur, Bhubaneswar

Siliguri: In response to long-standing demands, Bagdogra Airport will soon offer direct flights to Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Durgapur and Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The new service starting from August 30 has been introduced by IndiGo and aims to enhance connectivity for commuters and tourists.



For flights to Durgapur, fares will start at Rs 4,000 while trips to Bhubaneswar will cost approximately Rs 5,539. The flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

and Sundays. “Earlier, there were no direct flights from the airport. This flight will help in boosting the tourism of this region,” said Md. Arif, the Director of Bagdogra Airport.

The schedule of the flights are, in Durgapur Route: departure from Durgapur: 1:15 pm, arrival in Bagdogra: 2:20 pm, departure from Bagdogra: 2:55 pm, arrival in Durgapur: 4:05 pm. Bhubaneswar route: departure from Bhubaneswar: 11:15 am, arrival in Bagdogra: 2:20 pm, departure from Bagdogra: 2:55 pm, arrival in Bhubaneswar: 6:15 pm. With these new routes, Bagdogra Airport’s total flight operations will rise to 34. Raju Bista, Chairman of the Advisory Committee of Bagdogra Airport Authority and Member of Parliament (MP) from Darjeeling, expressed enthusiasm about the development.

He emphasised the importance of Bagdogra Airport in Northeast India and acknowledged the Central government’s investment in its growth, noting that the new services align with public demand. The airport is becoming one of the most important airports in Northeast India with each passing day. The number of passengers has been increasing.