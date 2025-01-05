Bagdogra airport expansion: Zoning restrictions eased

Siliguri: The long-awaited transformation of Bagdogra airport into an international one is gathering pace with ongoing expansion work.

To encourage industrial development, the area surrounding the airport has been divided into red, green and yellow zones. The red zone, covering a 4-kilometre radius around the airport, will require prior permission from the Airport Authority for any tall building construction projects. The green zone, which includes Siliguri, and the area beyond the red and green zones, declared yellow zone, will not require such permissions, streamlining the approval process for industrial and residential projects.

“Previously, constructing any tall building on a large area near Bagdogra airport required the Airport Authority’s approval, which was a lengthy and cumbersome process. Now, permission is needed only for the red zone. This decision will pave the way for rapid industrial development while balancing environmental concerns,” said Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb.

The expansion of Bagdogra airport comes as the state government has allocated land for the project. Once operational as an international airport, the facility is expected to draw more visitors and boost demand for international-standard hotels, industries, and other supporting infrastructure. “With this decision, industries can flourish in the region, and the streamlined zoning will reduce bureaucratic delays,” added Deb. The eco-sensitive zone guidelines, particularly concerning the tea industry and tea tourism, were also discussed during a meeting. In 2023, the Ministry of Environment declared a 5-kilometre radius around sanctuaries and forests as eco-sensitive zones, restricting construction. However, the state government has appealed to reduce this radius to 1 kilometre, especially near the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary, which has been impacting urban and industrial growth in Siliguri.

“Most challenges related to the eco-sensitive zone have been resolved, but the tea industry and tea tourism require further deliberation,” said Deb. A follow-up meeting with stakeholders, including tea industry representatives, tourism bodies, and local businesses, is scheduled for

January 10. A draft master plan for eco-sensitive zones will be made after reviewing suggestions and solutions discussed during these meetings.

The findings will be forwarded to the State Forest Department and the Union Ministry of Forests and the Environment for approval, with the final plan to be notified in the government gazette.