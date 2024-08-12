Bagdogra: 6 devotees die, 2 injured in road accident

Siliguri: Six devotees, including a civic volunteer, died and two were critically injured in a horrific road accident while they were on the way to Jungli Baba temple to offer prayers on the last day of Sawan month.



The incident happened on Monday morning at Houdijote area near Muni Tea Garden in Bagdogra under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. The deceased have been identified as Prahlad Roy (38 years), the civic volunteer, Gobinda singha (22 years), Amalesh chowdhury (20 years) Kanak Barman (22 years), Pranab roy (28 years), Himash Roy (17 years), all residents of Houdijote and Gokuljote areas near the accident spot.

After the incident, police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies and injured to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH). Papiya Ghosh, president of Darjeeling District Trinamool Congress (TMC), Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, Roma Reshmi Ekka, Saha-Sabhadhipati, Shankar Ghosh, MLA of Siliguri rushed to NBMCH after getting the news. “This was a tragic accident. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,” said Papiya Ghosh. Arun Ghosh assured all medical help to the injured patients. Darjeeling MP, Raju Bista, also expressed grief over the incident. According to the eyewitness, devotees from Houdijote village flocked to offer prayers at Jungli Baba temple on the last Monday of ‘sawan’. When they were crossing the Muni Tea garden area, a speedy four-wheeler with a Sikkim number coming from Deoghar lost control and hit the devotees from behind.

Haripad Barman, an eyewitness said: “Around 10 to 13 of us were going together from our village to perform puja at Jungli Baba’s temple. At that time, a four-wheeled vehicle hit us from behind and overturned. Six of us died on the spot.” Meanwhile, nine school students who were on an e-rickshaw were injured when a motorcycle hit the e-rickshaw on the same road. The injured are undergoing treatment at a private nursing home.

Sources said there were five people in the four-wheeler, and police are looking for those.