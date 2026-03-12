Bagbazar: KMC to regrade heritage premises around Mayer Bari

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has initiated a plan to reorganise and re-grade a cluster of heritage buildings around the historic Mayer Bari at Udbodhan Lane in Bagbazar, aiming to preserve the architectural character of the area while allowing limited functional improvements.



The proposal, recently placed before the civic body, follows a series of discussions by the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) and recommendations later endorsed by the Mayor-in-Council. The move seeks to rationalise the heritage status of several adjoining premises connected with the Ramakrishna Math complex.

Mayer Bari at 1, Udbodhan Lane — associated with Sri Ramakrishna and Holy Mother Sarada Devi — is already listed as a Grade-I heritage structure. However, adjoining properties had earlier been amalgamated with the main premises, creating administrative and planning complications. Civic officials said the new proposal aims to de-amalgamate these premises and assign appropriate heritage grades to each property. Following detailed deliberations, the committee recommended that 1 and 3, Udbodhan Lane be treated as a single Grade-I heritage premises. Another building at 14, Gopal Neogi Lane would be recognised separately as a Grade-III structure with architectural significance. Meanwhile, 5A, Udbodhan Lane along with 4, Udbodhan Lane and 8A, Gopal Neogi Lane would together form separate Grade-III heritage premises.

Officials said the decision was taken after careful site inspections and multiple presentations by conservation architects. Experts noted that the row of buildings forms a distinctive streetscape that contributes significantly to the historic townscape of north Kolkata. The structures were found to be largely well maintained, though the managing organisation had indicated difficulties in space usage and adapting the buildings to present-day requirements.

To address these concerns, the heritage panel suggested adaptive reuse and limited internal alterations without disturbing the core heritage fabric of the main structure. The committee also emphasised retaining the predominant architectural and structural elements while exploring ways to improve functionality.

The KMC’s initiative is intended to strike a balance between heritage conservation and practical use of the premises. Civic officials said the revised grading will help streamline heritage regulation, clarify property records and ensure that any future restoration or redevelopment work follows appropriate conservation guidelines. The proposal received final approval on Wednesday at the KMC monthly meeting.