Bag filled with ATM cards found near a pond

MALDA: The recovery of a large number of ATM cards in Maharajpur area under the Pukhuria Police Station has created sensation in the area. A bag full of ATM cards have been recovered from the bank of an abandoned pond.



A boy of Maharajpur Khefatulla High School was playing near the school. He found a sack full of ATM cards. The bank authorities said that the recovery of the bank’s ATM cards is being investigated. The police reached the spot and made an inquiry. Locals suspect foul play. A branch of the Bangiya Grameen Vikas Bank (BGVB) is located in Maharajpur area just a few meters away from the spot. Most of the ATM cards have an expiry date of 2024.

Questions are being raised as to how these cards landed up here. The bank authorities assured that customers would not face any harassment owing to this as the ATM cards have been generated but not issued to any customer. Samit Pal, Manager of BGVB Mahananda Halt branch, said: “The cards were not issued to anyone, though they were given to us. Our bank does not provide the facility of ATM service. Nobody can withdraw a penny using these cards. The cards were to be disposed off.”