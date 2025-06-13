Baduria: 22 Rohingyas, staying in India for the past 10 years, arrested

Kolkata: Tension spread in Baduria after 22 Rohingyas were arrested early on Friday morning who were allegedly staying in India for the past 10 years.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Bashirhat Police District, Hossain Mehedi Rehman, said: “We have come to know that the arrested Rohingyas had come to Baduria from Hyderabad.

They had taken shelter in an abandoned house. We are investigating to find out what they were up to.” According to sources, early Friday morning, residents of the Sayestanagar area alerted Baduria Police Station about a group of suspicious individuals taking shelter in an abandoned house. Acting on the tip-off, a police team swiftly reached the spot and detained 22 people, including several women. During interrogation, the detainees confessed that they were Rohingyas and had come from Hyderabad. Later, police registered a case against them under appropriate sections of the law and arrested the Rohingyas.

The arrested people had crossed over to the Indian territory about 10 years ago and went to Hyderabad, where they used to work as rag pickers.

Recently, they reportedly planned to return to Bangladesh through the Bashirhat border. For this reason, they had arrived in Baduria. Police are investigating to find out if they are involved in any crime in India.