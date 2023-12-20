Bad news for winter lovers as ‘temp likely to go up further ahead of Christmas’

Kolkata: Mercury jumped by 1 degree Celsius on Tuesday. Temperature is expected to go up further ahead of Christmas, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.



The city’s lowest temperature may remain at around 16-17 degree Celsius on December 23-24.

Kolkata on Tuesday registered its lowest temperature at 15.1 degree Celsius while the figure stood at 14.1 degree on Monday. The city registered its highest temperature at 25.3 degree Celsius on Monday. The highest temperature in Kolkata remained at 24.3 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

Mercury will slide up due to the impact of western disturbances. The MeT office had earlier said that there might be an impact of western disturbance after Friday as a result temperature would go up.

A low pressure formed in Haryana while another formed in the Cape-Comorin region. As a result, heavy rainfall lashed some parts of Tamil Nadu and other South Indian states. Several South Indian districts will receive light to moderate rainfall.

Several districts in the western part of Bengal have seen the lowest temperature going down below 10 degrees Celsius. Cold spell will continue till Friday in these regions after which there may be a temporary change in the weather system in the Western parts as well.

The Regional Meteorological Centre had earlier predicted that cold spell may be hampered in South Bengal just before Christmas. Kolkata on Saturday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 14.4 degree Celsius.

The highest temperature has been hovering around 25 degrees Celsius in the city for the past couple of days. The city’s sky will remain clear in the next 48 hours, the MeT office said. There is no prediction of rainfall in South

Bengal yet.

There will be light fog in all South Bengal districts in the early morning hours. There will be no major changes in the temperature in the plains of North Bengal.