Back with a bang: Anurag Basu’s romantic musical commences in North Bengal

Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Kolkata: After being delayed due to a title dispute, Anurag Basu’s new romantic film is finally in motion and he is back to this region with a bang.

The much-anticipated Bollywood musical has gone on floors, with Kartik Aaryan—sporting a full-grown beard—spotted filming in the breathtaking landscapes of Dooars on Wednesday.

In May 2016, while shooting for Jagga Jasoos, Basu stated that these regions, “frozen in time” are the best locations for films, specially period films. “I will return whenever I get an opportunity” he had assured.

Starring opposite Kartik in this romantic musical is Sreeleela, best known for her electrifying performance in Pushpa 2’s ‘Kissik’ song. The teaser of the new Bollywood film, though the title remains under wraps, gives a nostalgic nod to the franchise’s legacy—featuring Kartik’s character singing ‘Tu Hi Aashiqui Hai’, the iconic track from the original Aashiqui.

The director arrived in Dooars on Sunday, followed by Kartik Aaryan, who flew in from Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor, sporting a transformed look with a full beard and unkempt hair, was an instant crowd-puller. The shoot in Dooars will continue until March 27 before moving to Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Gangtok. The shoot sparked so much excitement that the crew had a tough time keeping the locals at bay. Large groups gathered along the Leesh River, eager to catch a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela. Biplab De, Joint Secretary of the Dooars Tourism Development Welfare Society said: “Cinema plays a crucial role in boosting business. We are providing all necessary support to ensure a smooth shooting process, hoping this will encourage more filmmakers to choose Dooars as a preferred location.”

Anurag Basu also expressed his admiration for the region’s natural beauty. “Dooars in spring, with the falling leaves, transform into something truly magical. This place is one of my favourites and I hope it will emerge as a character in the film itself,” he remarked. Basu, who has strong Bengali roots, has often returned to the state for his films. His critically acclaimed Barfi! was extensively shot in Darjeeling, and Jagga Jasoos also featured Bengal’s scenic beauty. Kartik, too, shares a fondness for Kolkata.

His recent blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was filmed across the city, including iconic locations like Howrah Bridge, Mallick Ghat flower market and Laha Bari. During promotions, he even enjoyed breakfast at Flurys and expressed his love for the city. “I’m glad I shot in Kolkata, and someday, I’d love to film an entire movie here. I love the food here and the people are extremely sweet,” he said. Basu has held several meetings with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and GTA chief Anit Thapa.

Commenting on the shoot Anit Thapa stated: “This is a big step toward realising our dream of reviving Darjeeling as an important film-shoot destination.”