Back to nature: 104 spotted deer released at Buxa Tiger Reserve

ALIPURDUAR: To ensure the replenishment of food reserves for tigers, 104 spotted deer were released in the Buxa Forest of Alipurduar on Monday afternoon. All the deer were brought to Buxa from the Ballabhpur sanctuary of Birbhum.



"The deer have been released as per the rules. All deer are fit and healthy. The deer will quickly adapt to the new environment. This time, the deer were brought from Ballavpur by three trucks. After a 24-hour journey, they were released inside the Buxa forest. Forest officials have been monitoring the deer since they were released in the core area of the Buxa. Despite the long journey, the deer have adapted well to the new environment," stated Apurba Sen, Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve.

A total of 400 deer have been released in the Buxa forest in the last three years. As many as 86 spotted deer were released in Buxa on March 17.

Earlier, 105 deer were released in March 2021 and 75 deer in 2020.

The deer had been brought from Ballabhpur Sanctuary and Bibhutibhushan Sanctuary in South Bengal.