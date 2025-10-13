Back-to-back temple thefts create panic in Kanchantar, Malda

Malda: A wave of panic has gripped Kanchantar under English Bazar Police Station in Malda district after two temples were looted within a span of 24 hours. The twin incidents, which occurred at the century-old Radha-Govinda Temple and the nearby Kali-Manasa temple, have left local residents shocked.

According to sources, on Sunday night, unidentified miscreants broke open the lock of the Radha-Govinda temple and vandalised the sanctum. They fled with gold and silver ornaments adorning the deities along with the cash donations from the temple’s collection box. The theft came to light on Monday morning when devotees arrived for prayers and found the temple door broken and the idols stripped of ornaments. Police from the Lukochuri Outpost reached the spot soon after being informed and have started an investigation. CCTV footage from the area is being examined.

Adding to the tension, another theft was reported on the very morning from the nearby Kali-Manasa temple, located barely 100 metre away.

Miscreants also broke the lock and escaped with gold and silver ornaments. Members of the temple committee alleged that a few unknown men and women had been roaming around the area for the past few days on the pretext of selling honey and they suspect those individuals might be behind the thefts.

“This is the first time such an incident has happened in our area and that too in a temple. We are scared,” said Shikha Das, a local resident.

Another villager, Swarajini Roy, added: “We want strict police action. Our faith and safety are both at stake.”