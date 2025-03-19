Back-to-back arms seizures: Notorious criminal arrested

Kolkata: Within just 24 hours of the arms seizure from Sealdah, another person was arrested with an illegal firearm and a sharp weapon from Bowbazar on Monday night.

The accused identified as Sheikh Shahnawaz alias Samir of Chaku Khansama Lane area is a notorious criminal of Karaya and Park Circus area.

According to police, on Monday night around 11:55 pm, Shahnawaz was spotted by cops of Bowbazar Police Station while he was walking along Nirmal Chandra Street.

He was intercepted and during a search, a single shot firearm and a foldable knife was recovered from him.

He was taken to the Bowbazar Police Station where a case was registered. Later, he was arrested.

Controversy cropped up over how these criminals are procuring arms and from where.

On Monday morning, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police arrested a resident of Malda Hassan Sheikh and seized six firearms and eight rounds of ammunition.

Cops intercepted him at the Sealdah Railway Station and found two improvised single shot firearms, four improvised 7mm semi-automatic pistols fitted with dual magazines, two rounds of 8mm cartridges and six rounds of 7.65 mm cartridges.

Police learnt he is a hawker. It is suspected he travelled to Bihar pretended to be a hawker and procured the firearms. He is getting interrogated to find out who was to receive those weapons.