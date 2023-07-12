Back from Delhi visit, Governor visits South 24-Pgns on counting day

Kolkata: Similar to his schedule on the election day, Governor CV Ananda Bose hit the ground on the counting day too where he visited areas in South 24-Parganas district while asserting that the people are the most important part of a democracy.



The Governor, despite drawing flak from the ruling party for allegedly providing fodder to the Opposition parties during the polls by visiting districts, went ahead with his plans of “staying with the people” on the counting day on Tuesday. He said he wants to be the “ground zero” Governor.

Back from Delhi after meeting the President of India and the Union Home minister, the Governor, on Tuesday, revisited Bhangar where he spoke to the locals. It was this area in South 24-Parganas which began witnessing violence in the run-up to the polls.

He visited the Bijoygunj Bazar which had turned into a battlefield. The locals were apparently elated to find the Governor stopping to interact with them. Many of them said that after Bose visited the area the last time, violence had come to a halt.

The Governor also revisited Canning where violence was rampant during the nomination filing phase. He assured the people that the ones causing violence will be brought to the book. He asked the people about the prevailing situation and whether they are being threatened or intimidated any more.

The Governor said that the people are the most essential part of democracy and it is their opinion that matters the most and takes precedence over what political parties are saying. He said that violence will be rooted out of Bengal and that polls reflect the voice of the mass.

Bose recently met the Union Home minister Amit Shah and is said to have handed over to him a report on the violence that took place during the Panchayat polls.

After the interaction, he told the press that the darkest hour is just before dawn and assured that there will be light at the end of the tunnel. “If winter comes can spring be far behind?” he said.