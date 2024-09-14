Babul Supriyo slams trollers, says entertainers are soft targets

KOLKATA: In the aftermath of the RG Kar incident, many Tollywood celebrities have been actively protesting.

The musicians even organised a huge rally demanding justice for the young doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital a month ago. Now, the artistes have resumed their work but they are facing backlash on social media, particularly regarding their Puja special assignments. After Swastika Mukherjee, Dev, Sohini Sarkar, and Silajit were trolled, now minister Babul Supriyo has also faced trolling.

Supriyo is both a politician and a singer. Recently, he recorded a song for the Puja celebrations, which led to a lot of criticism on social media.

In response, he addressed the issue in an open letter on Facebook, and said he had recorded the song and honoured his commitment.

“Yes I did it and I fulfilled my commitment as proudly & responsibly as the poor drainage guy or the garbage man cleans the city for us everyday, the milkman delivers milk to our homes, the delivery guy reaches you ‘fast & furious’ with the food that you may have ordered after having completed your ‘professional’ commitments of the day while settling down to abuse & misuse the social media.. dont tell me that you wish to question the ‘Want or yearning for #justicefortilottama of all these men & women, who I have mentioned above, who perform their daily duties to ensure that the city remains liveable each day and yes, to earn themselves & their families their daily bread & butter!!!,” he posted.

The minister and singer also said that he, too, wants capital punishment for the culprit/culprits associated in the RG Kar case but questioned why the entertainers are being made soft targets. “Just understand one thing, if you have their numbers, send them a what’s app and if you do not have their numbers, you don’t know them well enough to form an opinion on them, leave apart abusing and bad mouthing them,” he responded to the trolls.