Babul Supriyo flags ‘fake’ YouTube channel in his name

Kolkata: State Information Technology and Electronics (IT&E) minister Babul Supriyo revealed in the state assembly that a YouTube channel with lakhs of subscribers is operating under his name without his knowledge.

The disclosure came while addressing legislators’ questions on cyber frauds and his department’s efforts to raise awareness about cyber-crime. “If you search ‘Babul Supriyo’ on YouTube, you’ll find many channels with my name, none of which are mine. One channel has several lakh subscribers and despite repeatedly informing YouTube, no action has been taken,” Supriyo said.

He highlighted the role of the Cyber Security Centre of Excellence in training police, government officials, teachers and students to prevent them from falling victim to

cyber frauds. “We have established a fully functional Cyber Forensic Lab, now managed by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID),” he added.