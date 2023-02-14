Babul Supriyo discharged from hosp

KOLKATA: West Bengal tourism minister Babul Supriyo was admitted to a private hospital in Alipore with chest pain on Monday, however, he was released after treatment.



A statement issued by the hospital said that Supriyo's "ECG showed minor changes while the echocardiography was within normal limits". Supriyo, who is also in charge of the Information Technology & Electronics and Tourism departmenr complained about sweating besides chest pain. He was then rushed to the hospital.

A team of doctors under the guidance of Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Saroj Mondal (cardiologist) took care of his health issues. "No cardiac intervention is needed and he will be treated medically,” the statement read.