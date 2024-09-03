Babughat: Truck driver shot at, 2 held

Kolkata: A truck driver was shot by a group of miscreants over a dispute related to a deal of sand in the Babughat area late on Sunday night.



Police have arrested two miscreants while the other two managed to flee.

According to sources, one of the accused identified as Tinku who is involved in the construction business had allegedly called a dealer to buy sand. The entire deal was reportedly finalised over a

telephonic conversation against Rs 33,000.

Accordingly, the sand dealer sent a sand-laden truck to the Karaya area.

It is alleged that after the truck reached the place where it was to be unloaded, Tinku told the truck driver that he was not going to pay more than Rs 28,000. When the information reached the sand dealer, he asked the truck driver to return with the sand to the Babughat area. As instructed the driver returned. After a while around 2 am on Sunday, Tinku along with his three associates identified as Arif, Asif and Danish reached the Kadamtala Ghat area where the truck

was parked.

There they got involved in an altercation with the sand dealer. Meanwhile, a few other truck drivers also confronted Tinku and his associates. Seeing resistance, suddenly Tinku allegedly fired four rounds of bullets and fled.

One of the bullets hit the truck driver and he suffered a critical injury. The truck driver was rushed to SSKM Hospital where he was admitted.

Meanwhile, Tinku’s associates also tried to flee but Arif and Asif were reportedly intercepted and caught by the other truck drivers. After a while, cops from both North Port and Maidan Police Station arrived at the spot. Later a case was registered at the Maidan Police Station on charges of attempt to murder and grievous hurt using deadly weapons.

A massive manhunt is on to nab Tinku and Danish.