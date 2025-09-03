Babughat area: Two held with firearms

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested from Babughat area late on Monday night with a firearm and two rounds of bullet.

According to police, acting on a tip off, cops of Maidan Police Station intercepted two persons in Babughat bus stand area. During the search of the suspects, police found an improvised country made firearm and two bullets. After recovery of the firearm by following all necessary steps, the duo identified as Ayush Kumar Jha and Piyush Gupta were detained and taken to the Maidan Police Station. A case was registered following which the duo was arrested. During preliminary inquiry, police came to know that they intended to sell the firearm to someone but later cops were stunned to find out that the two arrested youths were involved in a shootout incident at Muchipara area. During further inquiry, it was learnt that early on Saturday morning, an accident took place at the crossing of Prem Chand Biral Street and Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani in which a car

was involved. Over the issue, an altercation had taken place between the passengers of the car and local people. Though the car managed to flee, after a while Jha and Gupta reached the area riding a motorcycle.

All of a sudden, the duo started firing indiscriminately. However, no one was injured. After a while, Jha and Gupta fled. Police are investigating to find out whether the same firearm was used in the Muchipara shootout or not.