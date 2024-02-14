‘Bablu’s commitment led him to join Army’

Kolkata: On the 5th anniversary of the Pulwama attack, the memory of Bablu Santra, one of the two Jawans hailing from Bengal who lost their lives in the tragic incident, remains vivid in the hearts of his family and the community. Bablu Santra, a resident of Howrah Hooghly district, was just 39 years old and serving as a CRPF head constable when he was martyred in the attack on February 14, 2019.



In an exclusive interview with Millennium Post, Bablu’s brother, Kalyan Santra, shared poignant memories of his brother’s aspirations and dedication to serving the nation. “My brother always wanted to be an Army official from childhood. On August 15 and January 26, he used to hoist flags and offer flowers to freedom fighters,” Kalyan reminisced. Bablu’s commitment led him to join the Indian Army as a constable, a moment of immense pride for his family.

However, when Bablu shared news of his posting in the volatile region of Jammu and Kashmir, concerns about the precarious security situation loomed large. “We were concerned about the weather and terrorist attacks that regularly occurred in Jammu and Kashmir. We never knew we would lose him,” Kalyan recalled.

The devastating news of Bablu’s demise shattered the Santra family. “When the incident happened, we were not confirmed about his death, but at night we got confirmation that we lost him. My mother fainted, and we went blank,” Kalyan shared, reflecting on the profound impact of the loss.

Bablu’s journey of service began in 1999 when he secured his first job in the CRPF, though he couldn’t join immediately due to his underage status. Eventually in 2000, he joined as a constable, dedicating two decades of his life to serving the nation.

Every February 14, the Santra household becomes a gathering place for locals and citizens from across Bengal, offering flowers and condolences in remembrance of Bablu’s sacrifice. His mother, Bonomola Santra, still grapples with the pain, expressing: “I pray to God that wherever he is, he should stay happy.”

The support of the West Bengal government has been a source of solace for the grieving family, standing as a testament to the collective reverence for those who make the ultimate sacrifice in service of the nation. As the community stands in silent tribute, the memory of Bablu Santra continues to inspire reverence

and reflection.