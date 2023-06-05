Babita Sarkar’s appnt officially withdrawn by WBSSC

Kolkata: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has issued a notice stating that Babita Sarkar’s appointment to the post of Assistant Teacher for classes XI-XII has been withdrawn.



Babita Sarkar lost her job to Anamika Roy after the Calcutta High Court ordered the termination of Sarkar’s appointment, which she got after a long legal battle with Ankita Adhikari, daughter of a former state minister.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered that litigant Anamika Roy will be given the job, replacing Babita. The court further directed the WBSSC to give Anamika a recommendation letter. Justice Gangopadhyay also ordered Babita to return Rs 15 lakh, which she had received from Adhikari on the court’s order after winning the case against her, with interest in two instalments by the first week of June. According to the order, Babita will have to deposit this amount with the Registrar General of Calcutta High Court.

Babita had filed a case against Ankita in Calcutta High Court last year, accusing the latter of getting the job despite securing a lower rank in the WBSSC merit list. In June last year, Justice Gangopadhyay gave the job to Babita. But within six months of her appointment, questions were raised when another candidate (Anamika), who is a resident of Siliguri, approached the Calcutta High Court in January alleging that she had received more marks than Babita.

It was alleged that Babita’s Graduation percentage was shown higher when she applied for the job.

It was mentioned to be 60 per cent but she had actually scored 55 per cent, Anamika had alleged. After the court sought a report from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), the allegations by Anamika were confirmed.