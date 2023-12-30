Baba Saheb Ambedkar Univ asks colleges to apply for renewal of their affiliation

Kolkata: The Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University (BSAEU) has asked colleges who have not been affiliated for the academic year 2023-24 but have complied with the stipulations to apply for the purpose of renewal of their affiliation.

“In view of the stand taken by the University before the Hon’ble High Court at Calcutta, in various matters in regards to the issue of renewal of affiliation of the self-financed B.Ed Colleges and M.Ed Colleges for the academic year 2023-24, the colleges who have not been affiliated for the current academic year, but has since complied with the stipulations as envisaged in the notice dated 31.07.2023, may apply to the University for the purpose of renewal of their affiliation with the copies of the documents evincing such compliance,” the university notified.

The colleges were directed to submit a copy of the Fire Safety Certificate, ERC Faculty List and DBT of the salaries paid to the teachers of the said colleges. “The University however has already received a good number of such compliance letters with copies of documents,” they stated.

The University assured that upon receiving the documents of the colleges for the purpose of renewal of affiliation, it will scrutinise the documents and shall renew the affiliation within a period of six days from such submission. The University had withheld affiliation for about 253 B.Ed colleges for the 2023-25 academic session

for flouting the norms set by NCTE (National Council for Teacher Education).