Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University reopens

Kolkata: The Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University (BSAEU) that was declared closed on Thursday after receiving threats reopened on Monday. However, the protest outside the university



gate continued.

Governor C V Ananda Bose had ordered the varsity authorities to resume the suspended operations.

He had further instructed the state government to provide adequate security to the university authorities. The Chief Secretary had assured Raj Bhavan of effective action in the matter.

The entire issue unravelled after a video with multiple people allegedly threatening the vice-chancellor (V-C) and talking about breaking the lock and entering the university recently surfaced. Protests have been going on outside the university gates by individuals who claim to be teachers of 253 private colleges whose affiliation was withheld.

Their affiliations were withheld because they failed to fulfil the norms set by NCTE. The process of affiliation started in April-May and the colleges were requested to fulfil the norms but according to the V-C they continued to remain indifferent.

The state Education minister Bratya Basu on Friday said that the Higher Education department does not support such a suspension and if need be, they will be taking legal steps. “We came to know about it through email yesterday night. I don’t know if they took this decision after speaking with the Chancellor (Governor C V Ananda Bose). We do not support the decision to keep the university shut. We will think of taking legal steps, if need be,” he said.