Baba Saheb Ambedkar Edu Univ suspends ‘normal ops’

Kolkata: After receiving threats from a few persons of private Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Master of Education (M.Ed) colleges, the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University (BSAEU) authorities have decided to keep the normal operations of the varsity suspended.



Reacting to this, state Education minister Bratya Basu on Friday said that the Higher Education department does not support such a suspension and if need be, they will be taking legal steps.

“We came to know about it through e-mail yesterday night. I don’t know if they took this decision after speaking with the Chancellor (C V Ananda Bose). We do not support the decision to keep the university shut. We

will think of taking legal steps, if need be,” he said.

The entire issue unravelled after a video with multiple people allegedly threatening the vice-chancellor

(V-C) and talking about breaking the lock and entering the university

recently surfaced.

Protests have been going on outside the university gates by individuals who claim to be teachers of 253 private colleges whose affiliation

was withheld.

Their affiliations were withheld because they failed to fulfil the norms set by NCTE. The process of affiliation started in April-May and the colleges were requested to fulfil the norms but according to the V-C they continued to remain indifferent.

The university in a notice dated November 29, 2023, mentioned that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the security concerns of stakeholders and loss of property to the state. The V-C Soma Bandyopadhyay said: “As head of the institution, I have to take precautionary measures because I am responsible for

everyone’s safety.”

Classes are yet to start and the practical examination took place a couple of days back.