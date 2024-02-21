Baba Saheb Ambedkar Edu Univ publishes list of 96 non-affiliated pvt colleges

Kolkata: The Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University (BSAEU) has published the list of 96 non-affiliated private colleges for the year 2023-24 as per directions of Calcutta High Court.

The maximum number of colleges that have been denied affiliation for their inability to abide by the norms set by NCTE (National Council for Teacher Education) are located in Hooghly, Howrah, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and North 24-Parganas. 10 colleges in each of these districts have not received affiliation. One of the colleges namely Syamaprasad Institute of Education and Training located at Tollygunge in south Kolkata also features in the list.

A guardian of a student based in Hooghly had filed a PIL in the Calcutta High Court stating that one of the colleges that has been admitting students lacks infrastructure.

The Calcutta High Court heard all concerned in connection with the matter and directed BSAEU to publish the list of the colleges that are non-affiliated and widely circulate the same so that the common people are well aware of such non-affiliated colleges.

“The directions of the court have ensured that our university was right in not granting affiliation to those colleges with deficiency in fulfilment of NCTE norms,” Soma Bandyopadhyay, vice-chancellor of BSAEU said. In October end last year, the authorities of the varsity had said that 253 odd colleges were not given affiliation. In December, the varsity came up with a notification stating that the non-affiliated colleges can apply for affiliation afresh if they had done the needful as per NCTE norms. The colleges did the needful and in a month’s time, 157 colleges were granted affiliation.

The three main criteria for affiliation includes fire safety certificate, faculty list and DBT (direct benefit transfer). As per NCTE norms, for 50 students in a teacher’s training institution, there should be 7 teachers and one principal.