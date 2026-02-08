B2B exhibition: Sugandh India Expo 2026 draws global buyers

Kolkata: Sugandh India Expo 2026, a B2B exhibition for the agarbatti and perfume industry, concluded successfully at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, held from February 6 to 8. The three-day event featured over 100 companies across segments such as agarbatti, dhoop, perfumes, fragrance chemicals, raw materials, packaging, printing and machinery, and attracted more than 10,000 visitors.

Agarbatti manufacturers, perfumers and traders from West Bengal, the North East, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha participated in the expo, along with international buyers, including those from Nepal, Bangladesh, the UAE, Malaysia, the UK, Indonesia, Israel, Mauritius and Saudi Arabia.

The expo underscored Bengal’s importance as a major agarbatti market, facilitated business networking, reaffirmed India’s position as the world’s largest agarbatti manufacturer and exporter, and highlighted the industry’s cultural, economic and women empowerment contributions.

Charu Perfumery House and Svar Fragrances were among the prominent sponsors of the expo, serving as the official diamond and platinum sponsors, respectively.