Azam meets Akhilesh, slams ‘land mafia’ allegations

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who has been keeping a low profile for months, met party president Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow on Friday. The meeting, attended by Azam’s son Abdullah Azam, was seen as a gesture of renewed camaraderie between the two leaders.

Akhilesh shared pictures of the meeting on social media platform X, writing: “He came to our home today, bringing along countless memories. This togetherness is our shared legacy.”

Azam arrived in Lucknow on Thursday and stayed at a hotel, where he also met a few Samajwadi Party leaders. Keeping his visit discreet, the veteran leader avoided public events and political fanfare.

During his stay, Azam also released the book “Sitapur ki Jail Diary” authored by Haider Abbas. Speaking to reporters, Azam took a swipe at the administration for labelling him a “land mafia.” “I have been in politics for 50 years, yet I do not own a bungalow in Lucknow. If I were a land mafia, I would have one here. The house I live in at Rampur gets flooded during rains,” he said.